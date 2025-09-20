ETV Bharat / state

LDF, UDF Strongly Object To Electoral Roll Revision In Kerala On 'Bihar Model'

Thiruvananthapuram: With the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) strongly voicing their objections in unison to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) plan to implement the 'Bihar model' of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Kerala is set for a major political showdown.

The combined opposition emerged during a recent meeting convened by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) UR Ratankhelkar with representatives of political parties. At the meeting, both LDF and UDF leaders expressed grave concerns that the proposed revision, which uses the 2002 voter list as its baseline, could disenfranchise an estimated 52 lakh eligible voters who have cast their votes in the last four Assembly and five General elections.

CPM representative MV Jayarajan pointed out that the Bihar model is still under judicial review, making its implementation in Kerala premature and unacceptable. He recalled how the ECI's initial attempts to delist 62 lakh Bihar voters were halted after the Supreme Court intervened, forcing the commission to accept Aadhaar as the 12th valid document. He questioned the rationale behind using the 2002 electoral rolls as the base, calling it "highly suspicious" given that previous revisions were based on the most recent voter roll.

Jayarajan also raised scepticism about the need for voters to fill out enumeration forms, suggesting that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should conduct door-to-door surveys instead. He also sought clarification on the categories of "migrant voters" and "foreign voters" in Kerala, a state that shares no land borders with any other country. He argued that the priority should be to retain all names on the 2024 electoral rolls while simply removing duplicate entries and names of deceased individuals.

Concerns of Political Parties

Congress MLA PC Vishnunath expressed similar reservations, calling the rushed implementation of the SIR "mysterious", especially with local body elections on the horizon. He stated that Kerala does not require an intensive revision and criticised the move to inconvenience genuine voters. He also proposed that ration cards be accepted as a valid document, in addition to Aadhaar and 11 other documents specified by the ECI. Vishnunath asserted that his party would not allow the implementation of a model that has faced widespread protests from opposition parties across the country.