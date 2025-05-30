LDF Names M Swaraj As Its Candidate For Nilambur By-Election

Nilambur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had announced its candidate for Nilambur by-election.

The party will field CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj for the by-election. The party's state secretary MV Govindan made the announcement after the CPM secretariat meeting. Swaraj is also a native of Nilambur in Malappuram.

He entered the public sphere through SFI and has served as SFI Malappuram district secretary and state secretary. Swaraj also served as the Calicut University Union chairman and later became the DYFI state president. He was the former DYFI state secretary and was elected to the Assembly from Tripunithura in 2016. An ex-MLA from Tripunithura, Swaraj is currently party state secretariat member. He had lost to K Babu from Tripunithura in the last Assembly elections.

While Aryadan Shoukath is the UDF's candidate for the by-poll, NDA ally BDJS will officially announce its candidate on Saturday. The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of independent MLA PV Anvar, who was elected as a CPI(M)-supported independent MLA. In January, he resigned after he parted ways with CPI(M).

The by-election is scheduled for June 19, and the result will be declared on June 23. According to the Election Commission of India notification, the last date to file the nominations is June 2.