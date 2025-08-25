Lawyers' Strike Continues In Delhi, Agitators Protest By Locking Gates Of Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Lawyers of the national capital are on strike since August 22. On Monday, the agitators protested by locking the main gate of Rouse Court for around an hour while shouting slogans against Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

The lawyers said a recent notification issued by the government is a serious threat to the justice system. As per the a notification issued on August 13, police personnel will now be able to record statements in police stations instead of courts.

The lawyers said testimony is not limited to mere words. The body language of the witness, his/her gestures, his/her memory and behavior are also an important part of the justice process.

Advocate Abhinav Garg, joint secretary of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said if the testimonies are recorded in police stations, the worst affected will be the litigants or common people who come to courts for availing justice. He said that it is the basic principle of the Indian judicial system that even if a hundred convicts are acquitted, one innocent person should not be punished. "The notification issued by Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena undermines that theory," Garg said.

Executive member of the association, Rohit Nagar, said recording of testimonies in police stations is not only impractical but is also against public interest. "The whole process will weaken the justice system," he said.

The agitating lawyers said if the notification is not withdrawn, they will intensify the movement. On August 23, the lawyers had not allowed entry to common people and police personnel to the court premises as a symbolic protest. E

On the day, the public prosecutor of CBI was prevented from entering the court. The coordination committee of the lawyers had met the Chief Minister of Delhi and were assured that the notification will be withdrawn. However, no official order has been issued yet, the agitators said.