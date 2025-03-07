Lawyers Protest In Kerala HC Demanding Judge's Apology Over "Insulting" Remarks To Woman Advocate

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) staged a protest in front of the bench, demanding a public apology from Justice Badharudeen for his alleged insulting remarks to a woman lawyer.

The lawyers gathered inside the courtroom, insisting that Justice Badharudeen issue an apology. However, the judge rejected the demand in a discussion with the lawyers' association.

The association office-bearers said Justice Badharudeen had said that he would apologise in his chamber but they have decided to boycott his court proceedings until he apologised in public.

"We have demanded his apology in open court. If he is not ready for that, he should step down from the bench," KHCAA president Nandakumar M R said while citing the decision of the association's general body meeting.

The protest was sparked by an interaction between the judge and an advocate, the widow of lawyer Alex M Scaria. The judge allegedly made distressing remarks at her when she requested that a case, which was in the name of her deceased husband, be transferred to her name. Justice Badharudeen's response allegedly caused mental distress to the advocate.

KHCAA alleged that the judge's remarks were insulting and left the woman in tears when she sought time to proceed with a case following her husband's death.

Following the unusual developments, Justice Badharudeen's court proceedings were cancelled. The Advocates Association's general body meeting has decided to continue the protest on Monday as well. It is alleged that the judge has spoken badly to many advocates in the past.

As the protests intensified, the Chief Justice intervened and sought time to examine the matter. The Chief Justice has called the leaders of the High Court Advocates Association for a discussion, sources said.