'An Attack On Judiciary Is An Attack On Judiciary & Democracy' Lawyers Protest Attack On CJI Gavai, Demand Arrest Of Rakesh Kishore

The protesting advocates said the attack was not merely on an individual judge but on the very foundations of India’s judicial and constitutional system.

CJI Gavai
Lawyers protest outside the Karnataka High Court, demanding the release of the advocate who hurled an object at CJI Gavai. (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 8, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Bengaluru: Lawyers gathered outside the Karnataka High Court and the State Assembly on Tuesday, protesting the recent attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai. The protesters also demanded the immediate arrest of Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly attacked the Chief Justice, and called for a full investigation into what they describe as a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining judicial independence.

The protesting advocates said the attack was not merely on an individual judge but on the very foundations of India’s judicial and constitutional system. Many described it as an “attack on equality before law” and demanded that Kishore be booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to be investigated by the NIA, calling the incident an act of “terrorism against the judiciary.”

Lawyers Link Attack to Caste Discrimination and Hate Politics

Advocate S. Balan said the assault reflects “a dangerous mindset rooted in caste prejudice and extremist ideology.” He added, “This is not about religion. It is about hatred towards a Dalit holding the highest judicial office. If such intimidation goes unchecked, it will destroy public trust in justice.”

Protesters alleged that the attacker justified his actions by claiming that Justice Gavai had insulted Sanatan Dharma. Advocate Dwarakanath called this “a baseless and manufactured claim,” saying no credible media outlet reported such an incident. “The claim that the CJI insulted Sanatan is an excuse used by fundamentalists to spread division,” he said.

The lawyers drew parallels between the current atmosphere and earlier attacks on Dalit judges, including former Chief Justices K.G. Balakrishnan and Bhimai. They accused certain right-wing groups, including Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh, of fueling hate campaigns online, including AI-generated videos targeting Justice Gavai because of his caste.

Advocate Poorna condemned these attacks as “a systematic attempt to discredit a judge who stands for constitutional equality.” She added that such propaganda “shows how caste and hate politics continue to threaten democratic institutions.”

“An Attack on Judiciary Is an Attack on Judiciary & Democracy”

The lawyers’ collective demanded immediate police action and accountability from the Union government. “The Prime Minister and Home Minister must ensure that the attacker faces justice. Silence from the top only emboldens such forces,” said Advocate Narasimhamurthy.

Advocate J.V. Srinivas Rao said the attacker’s open interviews after the assault were “deeply disturbing.” “How can someone attack the Chief Justice of India and still roam free, giving interviews? It shows there are powerful hands behind him,” he said.

The lawyers accused the RSS and allied groups of spreading communal hatred and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into possible ideological links. They also criticised what they termed “differential treatment” based on caste and religion. “If the attacker belonged to another faith, he would be behind bars by now,” said Advocate B.L. Nagraj.

The protesters said they are heading to the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner to lodge a complaint in this regard. The lawyers also urged the Delhi Police and central agencies to act against those circulating hate videos and misinformation about the CJI on social media platforms. Advocate Srinivasan summed up the collective sentiment: “This attack is not just on Justice Gavai; it is on the very soul of our Constitution. Every citizen who believes in equality must stand with the judiciary today.”

The protests are expected to continue until action is taken against Rakesh Kishore and those allegedly supporting him.

