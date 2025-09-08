Judicial Work Comes To Halt As Lawyers On Strike In All District Courts In Delhi
The lawyers have said that they would continue the strike until their demands are met
Published : September 8, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyers are on strike in all the district courts in Delhi, following which the work has come to a standstill. They started the strike on Monday morning. The striking lawyers also stopped the vehicles of the Delhi Police, government pleaders and those coming from the jail. The lawyers stressed that they would continue the strike until all their demands are met.
VK Singh, President, Shahadra Bar Association, said, "Until the controversial law is taken back, we will continue the strike." The Bar Council of Delhi member RK Khochar supported the strike.
A letter was issued by the Delhi Police. Following it, the Coordination Committee has called for a strike by lawyers from September 8, calling the letter a violation of the assurance given in the talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
On September 4, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava, sent a copy of the letter to all the lower courts of Delhi and the Registrar of the Delhi High Court, in which it was said that only the testimony of formal police witnesses from police stations will be taken through video conferencing.
Advocate Abdul Rauf said it has become clear that the lawyers will unite and succeed in getting their point across. He hoped that the way the struggle has intensified, the lawyers of Karkardooma Court will also succeed in bringing the cases sent to Rouse Avenue Court back to Karkardooma.
Many cases were sent to the Rouse Avenue Court under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, due to which there is resentment among the lawyers.
However, common people are facing issues due to the ongoing strike by the lawyers.
