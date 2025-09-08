ETV Bharat / state

Judicial Work Comes To Halt As Lawyers On Strike In All District Courts In Delhi

New Delhi: Lawyers are on strike in all the district courts in Delhi, following which the work has come to a standstill. They started the strike on Monday morning. The striking lawyers also stopped the vehicles of the Delhi Police, government pleaders and those coming from the jail. The lawyers stressed that they would continue the strike until all their demands are met.

VK Singh, President, Shahadra Bar Association, said, "Until the controversial law is taken back, we will continue the strike." The Bar Council of Delhi member RK Khochar supported the strike.

A letter was issued by the Delhi Police. Following it, the Coordination Committee has called for a strike by lawyers from September 8, calling the letter a violation of the assurance given in the talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On September 4, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava, sent a copy of the letter to all the lower courts of Delhi and the Registrar of the Delhi High Court, in which it was said that only the testimony of formal police witnesses from police stations will be taken through video conferencing.