Lawyer Shot At Over Land Dispute In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: An advocate was shot at by assailants near Dadauli canal on Saturday afternoon.

As per eyewitnesses, advocate Man Singh, a resident of Kingriya Ke Pura village, was on his motorcycle when the miscreants fired at him near the canal. Singh fell down his bike and in a video shot by a local mentioned the names of the assailants. He said one of the the assailants was his neighboor, Anil Vakil, also a lawyer. A local asked Singh for his mobile password and called his family.

Singh kept writhing in pain for around 20 minutes before police reached the spot and rushed him to SRN Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Police said Singh was in a dispute over land with Anil.

Ganganagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "On Saturday at 12.30 pm, Soraon police station police received information that a person has been shot at on the highway. Police reached the spot. During investigation, it was found that the injured person is an advocate. He was shot by two bike-borne attackers. The injured has mentioned the names of two suspects who are residents of his village". He said the attack seems to be the fallout of a land dispute. Police are investigating the matter and a case will be registered on the basis of complaint by Singh's family, he added.