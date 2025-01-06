Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: Once An Encounter Specialist, Gursher Sandhu Now Gets Lookout Notice By Punjab Police

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have issued a lookout notice against former DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, three days after the state government dismissed him from service for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police custody.

Despite being summoned four times, Sandhu, a Punjab Police Service (PPS) service officer, has reportedly evaded the investigation, triggering speculations that he may have fled abroad, possibly to the United States.

The Story So Far

As per reports, the government last week issued dismissal orders after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court submitted that Sandhu facilitated the recording of Bishnoi's interview by a TV Channel while the gangster was in the custody of CIA, Kharar.

Based on key evidences, the SIT under the supervision of the Special DGP of Punjab Police and the Human Rights Commission, mentioned that Lawrence Bishnoi's interview was held in police custody. Lawrence had given the interview in the CIA Staff Police Station of Kharar, which, the SIT cited as gross negligence of several police officers. The High Court later slammed Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav who claimed in press conference that the interview was not taken in Bathinda or any jail in Punjab.

Reportedly, seven police officials were suspended in October last year in connection with Bishnoi's interview.

Who Is Gursher Singh Sandhu?

Dismissed DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu was once the apple of the eyes of his senior officers and considered a rising star in the department. He comes from a wealthy family in Jalandhar who own several petrol pumps. A 2016 batch Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Gursher Sandhu had earlier served as Assistant Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF). Sandhu started his career as a probationary officer in Mohali in 2017. After this, he was posted as DSP in Amloh town of Fatehgarh Sahib district. Over the years, Sandhu held key positions, including DSP City and DSP Special Cell in Mohali. He had earned the tag of 'encounter specialist', for his involvement in several operations where gangsters were apprehended after being shot in the legs. However, his career saw a dramatic downfall after he allegedly embroiled himself in corruption.

Hero Turns Villain

Once a celebrated officer in the police department, controversy erupted for Sandhu in March 2023 when his role in Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview came under scrutiny. In addition to this, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Mohali had issued a notice to the Punjab DGP asking him to carry out an investigation into Gursher Sandhu's involvement in two cases of immigration fraud. Again in October 2024, Sandhu was accused of extorting money from a builder by fabricating a false case. Subsequent investigations and evidences eventually led to Sandhu's dismissal from the coveted job.

