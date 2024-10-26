Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Controversy: Punjab Police Suspends 7 Officers Amid Outrage

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have suspended seven personnel, including two deputy superintendents, due to their involvement in an interview with notorious gangster Larence Bishnoi while he was in police custody. This decision follows the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that determined the officer had committed serious breaches of duty.

Details of the Suspensions

The suspended officers include Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu and Samar Vaneet, along with five other ranks from the police force. The full list of those suspended is as follows:

DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu (Amritsar-based 9th Battalion) DSP Samar Vaneet Sub-Inspector Reena (CIA Kharar) Sub-Inspector Jagatpal Jangu (AGTF) Sub-Inspector Shaganjit Singh (GTF) Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar Singh Head Constable Om Prakash

The Punjab Home Secretary issued the suspension orders, citing the sensitivity of the case and the officers' negligence during their duty.

The Interview Incident

the controversy stems from a televised interview of Bishnoi, aired on a private news channel, which took place via video conferencing during the night of September 3-4, 2022. The SIT discovered that this interview was conducted while Bishnoi was in the custody of the Punjab Police in Mohali, and a subsequent interview was conducted while he was in Central Jail in Jaipur.

The SIT's report, submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, triggered scrutiny over the use of mobile phones by inmates and the circumstances surrounding the interviews. This investigation highlighted a serious lapse in security protocols and the handling of high-profile inmates.

Government's Response

The Punjab government, responding to the findings, has taken decisive action against the officers involved. The suspensions reflect a commitment to accountability and an effort to maintain the integrity of the police force in light of the serious allegation surrounding Bishanoi, who is linked to the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.