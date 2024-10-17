ETV Bharat / state

Bishnoi Gang's Hacker To Be Released From Jail Today After Getting Bail In Cheating Case

Varanasi: Ashish Bishnoi, an alleged hacker of Lawrence Bishnoi gang will likely be released from jail on Thursday, a day after a trial court granted him bail in a cheating case.

He was accused of duping a sari trader of Rs 27.5 lakh after luring him into investment, promising high returns.

The order was issued by the court of Special Judge Prevention of Corruption Act Vinod Kumar. The bail is conditional given on two sureties and a bail bond. Despite arguments by the prosecution, bail was as the court found that there was a “lack of evidence.”

The trader Ajay Kumar Srivastava had filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station, which arrested Ashish and others accused on September 10 from Sri Ganganagar, a border area of Rajasthan, DCP Crime Pramod Kumar said.