Bishnoi Gang's Hacker To Be Released From Jail Today After Getting Bail In Cheating Case

Ashish has links in Gulf countries including Dubai and would do hacking for Lawrence and W Gang

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Lawrence Bishnoi gang hacker gets bail from Banaras court
Bisnoi gang members after arrest (UP Police)

Varanasi: Ashish Bishnoi, an alleged hacker of Lawrence Bishnoi gang will likely be released from jail on Thursday, a day after a trial court granted him bail in a cheating case.

He was accused of duping a sari trader of Rs 27.5 lakh after luring him into investment, promising high returns.

The order was issued by the court of Special Judge Prevention of Corruption Act Vinod Kumar. The bail is conditional given on two sureties and a bail bond. Despite arguments by the prosecution, bail was as the court found that there was a “lack of evidence.”

The trader Ajay Kumar Srivastava had filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station, which arrested Ashish and others accused on September 10 from Sri Ganganagar, a border area of Rajasthan, DCP Crime Pramod Kumar said.

Other accused include Prince from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, Harish Bishnoi from Bikaner, and Mandeep Singh from Sri Ganganagar Suratgarh.

Kumar said that Ashish is related to Lawrence and was a gang leader of hackers and an expert in international hacking. He was allegedly helping Bisnoi and W gangs with hacking and money extraction.

Police further discovered that Ashish has links in Dubai and other Gulf countries. He is well-known for defrauding agencies with VPN addresses and other high-tech equipment.

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

