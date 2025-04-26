ETV Bharat / state

Law Minister Raghupathi Tables Senthil Balaji’s Bill In Tamil Nadu Assembly Amid Resignation Rumours

Chennai: Confusion prevailed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Saturday when Law Minister S. Raghupathi unexpectedly tabled a bill that was supposed to be introduced by Excise Minister Senthil Balaji.

After the Question Hour, permission was granted to table various bills. According to the day's Assembly agenda, Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthil Balaji was scheduled to introduce an amendment bill aimed at curbing the activities of bootleggers, cybercriminals, drug peddlers, poachers, sand smugglers, human traffickers, and land grabbers.

However, in an unexpected move, Law Minister Raghupathi tabled the bill, leading to confusion among the members.

It may be recalled that Senthil Balaji was earlier arrested and later released on bail in a case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Amid this backdrop, reports have been circulating over the past two days suggesting that Senthil Balaji might resign from his ministerial post. The fact that Raghupathi tabled the bill in his place has further fuelled speculation about his possible resignation.