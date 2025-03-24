Law Cannot Compel Husband To Endure A Tormented Marriage, Says High Court

Cuttack: In a significant judgment, the Orissa High Court has observed that the law cannot compel a husband to endure a marriage that has become a source of suffering and torment, and the sufferer is entitled to the peace and emotional relief that can only be found in the dissolution of this broken bond.

The HC said repeated threats of suicide or violence by the wife amount to an insidious form of emotional blackmail and psychological oppression, which can be considered a valid ground for the dissolution of marriage under mental cruelty. A Division Bench comprising Justices B.P. Routray and Chittaranjan Dash dismissed an appeal filed by a woman challenging the Family Court’s decision to grant divorce to her husband, affirming that the wife's conduct constituted sustained mental cruelty.

The appeal arose from a joint judgment of August 2023, passed by the Cuttack Family Court, which granted divorce to the husband under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act and awarded the wife a permanent alimony of Rs. 63 lakh. Simultaneously, the Court had dismissed the wife's counter-petition seeking restitution of conjugal rights.

The High Court, in its detailed judgment, upheld the Family Court's findings and ruled that the wife’s repeated acts of aggression, financial control, use of local goons to evict the husband’s elderly parents, and filing of over 45 FIRs and multiple litigations against the husband and his family constituted a pattern of harassment and mental cruelty.

The couple married in 2003 and resided in various places including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, USA, and Japan. However, the marriage turned acrimonious with allegations of verbal abuse, violence, and coercion from both sides. The husband alleged that the wife forced him to sever ties with his family and exerted financial dominance. The High Court cited multiple instances of physical assaults and threats.

It highlighted that the husband was attacked with household objects, suffered injuries in the USA, and eventually resigned from his job at TCS citing continuous harassment and workplace disruptions by the wife. The Court referred to police records from Thailand and India which confirmed the wife’s threatening behaviour, including suicide threats and public obstruction.

Emphasizing the severity of repeated emotional threats, the Bench noted, “While an attempt to commit suicide may be an act of desperation, repeated threats to do so are calculated acts of manipulation intended to exert psychological control over the other spouse.”

The Court added that mental cruelty encompasses conduct that makes it impossible for the other spouse to reasonably continue in the marriage. It drew on Supreme Court precedents to underline that sustained cruelty, harassment, and threats could justify the dissolution of marriage. Dismissing the wife's claim that the Family Court ignored her willingness to reconcile, the High Court said that her simultaneous filing of a restitution petition and multiple harassment cases reflected contradictory conduct.

“Restitution of conjugal rights cannot be claimed while engaging in a sustained campaign of litigation and aggression,” the Bench held. Regarding the financial relief, the Court found the Rs. 63 lakh permanent alimony awarded to the wife to be fair and proportionate, balancing her future security and the husband's financial responsibilities.

Observing that the institution of marriage rests on trust and mutual respect, the Court remarked that the relationship in question had been irreparably damaged due to emotional and physical abuse, prolonged litigation, and loss of companionship.

“The law cannot compel a person to endure a marriage that has become a source of suffering and torment,” the Court concluded, upholding the decree of divorce and dismissing the appeal.