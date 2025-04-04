ETV Bharat / state

Laurus Labs To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore In New Bulk Drug Unit In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Hyderabad-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Laurus Labs Limited has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a bulk drugs manufacturing unit in Gorapudi, Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalle district.

With a proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 7,500 people. The facility will come up in the Phase-2 SEZ lands and forms part of the company’s broader expansion strategy in the state.

Laurus Labs has already invested around Rs 6,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh since 2007 in various manufacturing units around Visakhapatnam, which currently employs nearly 10,000 people.

High-Level Meeting with Chief Minister

On Thursday, Laurus Labs CEO Chava Satyanarayana and Executive Vice President Narasimha Rao met with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the state secretariat to discuss the project and ongoing expansion plans.