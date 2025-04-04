ETV Bharat / state

Laurus Labs To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore In New Bulk Drug Unit In Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu assured full support for the fast-tracked execution of the project, as it is expected to generate 7,500 jobs.

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Amaravati: Hyderabad-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Laurus Labs Limited has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a bulk drugs manufacturing unit in Gorapudi, Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalle district.

With a proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 7,500 people. The facility will come up in the Phase-2 SEZ lands and forms part of the company’s broader expansion strategy in the state.

Laurus Labs has already invested around Rs 6,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh since 2007 in various manufacturing units around Visakhapatnam, which currently employs nearly 10,000 people.

High-Level Meeting with Chief Minister

On Thursday, Laurus Labs CEO Chava Satyanarayana and Executive Vice President Narasimha Rao met with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the state secretariat to discuss the project and ongoing expansion plans.

CM Naidu welcomed the investment and said, “The unit will focus on manufacturing speciality chemicals, including fermentation-based products, crop science chemicals, and green chemistry solutions.”

He also assured all necessary support, including speedy land allocation, which will allow fast job creation.

Strategic Expansion in Life Sciences Sector

After the announcement of the collaborative project, the government said that Laurus Labs’ latest investment was in line with its policy to make the state a pharmaceutical and life sciences hub.

“With a proven track record in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, Laurus Labs’ new facility is set to boost local manufacturing capabilities and reinforce India's position in the global pharma supply chain,” they said.

