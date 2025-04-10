ETV Bharat / state

Laughter Proves Fatal: Farmer Beaten To Death For LOL At Neighbour In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Bareilly: Laughter may not always be the best medicine. For, it turned out to be deadly for a person in Bisharatganj of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly who reportedly dared to laugh out loud (LOL) at a fellow villager with whom his family had a long-standing dispute.

Ummeed Khan, a 55-year-old farmer from Jalal Nagar village under Bisharatganj police station limits here, was allegedly thrashed to death for bursting into laughter when his neighbour crossed path in the market. On April 7, at the Behta crossing, nearly half kilometer from the village, victim Ummeed was standing at a shop when he saw his neighbour Rais Khan. As per eyewitnesses and family members, Ummeed's gesture, even though not directed at anyone, irked Rais, who allegedly took offense and beat him up.

Recalling the incident, Ummeed's nephew Mukhtiyar said, "Uncle was just laughing at something while he was standing at the shop. Rais, who was nearby, suddenly got angry and started hitting him. He then called up his brothers. Together, they thrashed my uncle mercilessly and fled the spot."

Grievously injured, Ummeed Khan was rushed to the nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.