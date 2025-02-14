Laughter Emoji Lands Assam Resident In Legal Trouble, Travels 200 Km For Bail

Kokrajhar: Laughter is often considered an invaluable asset, but sometimes, it can lead to legal trouble as well. In an unusual case from Assam, a man found himself entangled in legal proceedings simply for reacting with a laughter emoji to a comment on Facebook. His reaction –a laughter emoji—did not sit well with the person who posted the original content and ultimately cost the youth 200 km to secure bail from a court.

The incident involved Amit Chakraborty, a resident of Dhekiajuli, Assam who faced legal action for his emoji reaction to a comment on a post uploaded by the then-Kokrajhar District Commissioner Varnali Deka. On Thursday, Chakraborty appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Kokrajhar to seek bail following a case filed by Varnali Deka, now Nalbari DC.

The Fiasco

According to details shared by Chakraborty’s lawyer, Veeru Saha, the case dates back to April 2023. A Facebook user by the account of Naresh Baruah had commented “Are you not in makeup today, ma'am?” on a post by IAS officer Varnali Deka. In response, Amit Chakraborty reacted to the comment with a laughing emoji.

The laugh Emoji seemingly ignited online interaction and prompted Deka to complain to the Kokrajhar police station, leading to the registration of Case No. 120-B/354-D(1)/500/509/66. As a result, Chakraborty had to travel nearly 200 km to Kokrajhar district court on Thursday, where he was granted conditional bail.

Chakraborty’s 2003 post (Special Arrangement)

The case was filed against not only Naresh Baruah, who commented but also Abdul S. Chowdhury and Amit Chakraborty, who reacted with the laughter emoji.

Amit Chakraborty's Reaction

Talking to the media, Chakraborty expressed his disbelief over the entire situation. “We react to posts on Facebook regularly using different emojis including; care, laughter, sadness, hug, etc. When I used the laughter emoji, I had no idea who she was, I didn’t know that she was an IAS officer or a DC. I only found the post and comment amusing, and I reacted.”

Calling the situation unfortunate, he continued, “This happened in 2023. On January 23, 2025, I received a call from the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kokrajhar police station, informing me about a case registered against me. I asked for the summons, but the OC was reluctant to share details. After consulting a lawyer, I discovered that the then-Kokrajhar DC, Varnali Deka, had filed the case just because of my emoji reaction. I am shocked that a simple laughter emoji forced me to travel from Dhekiajuli to Kokrajhar for bail.”

Expressing frustration, Chakraborty added, “I don’t even remember the post I reacted to in 2023. I only learned about it through the FIR. My lawyer informed me that I had reacted to a comment by Naresh Baruah, which landed me into legal trouble that I am facing today. I had to rush to court, leaving behind my ailing mother at home. Today, I am treated as a criminal just because of a laugh comment!”

Despite his ordeal, Chakraborty finally breathed a sigh of relief after securing bail, though the case has left him stunned and distressed.