Lathi Charge On Lawyers: Ghaziabad Bar Association Convenes Protest Conference

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Advocates from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reached Ghaziabad in response to a call for a grand conference by the Bar Association on Saturday. Lawyers in Ghaziabad ceased work and have been protesting since October 29 against the police's lathi charge on the court premises on the same day. They blocked roads on November 11 and 12.

The conference, to prepare a future strategy for the protest movement, is taking place on the service road outside the Ghaziabad district headquarters where the delegates are presenting their views. A large police force has been deployed for the conference.

According to Ghaziabad Bar Association president Deepak Sharma, "Lawyers from various states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have come to participate in the conference where a further strategy is being prepared after discussing with everyone. The conference started at 10:30 am and will continue till 4:00 pm. Advocates from all over the country are united and raising their voices strongly in protest of the lathi charge incident in Ghaziabad. We will take the movement forward under whatever strategy is prepared in the Maha Sammelan".