Lathi Charge On Lawyers: Ghaziabad Bar Association Convenes Protest Conference

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Advocates from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reached Ghaziabad in response to a call for a grand conference by the Bar Association on Saturday. Lawyers in Ghaziabad ceased work and have been protesting since October 29 against the police's lathi charge on the court premises on the same day. They blocked roads on November 11 and 12.
The conference, to prepare a future strategy for the protest movement, is taking place on the service road outside the Ghaziabad district headquarters where the delegates are presenting their views. A large police force has been deployed for the conference.
According to Ghaziabad Bar Association president Deepak Sharma, "Lawyers from various states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have come to participate in the conference where a further strategy is being prepared after discussing with everyone. The conference started at 10:30 am and will continue till 4:00 pm. Advocates from all over the country are united and raising their voices strongly in protest of the lathi charge incident in Ghaziabad. We will take the movement forward under whatever strategy is prepared in the Maha Sammelan".
Recently, giving momentum to the movement, it was announced to block the main road in front of the court for two hours every day from 12 pm to 2 from November 11. On November 11 and 12, advocates blocked the Hapur Road for two hours. During this time, the lawyers also blocked the service road, leading to a huge traffic snarl.
The Bar Association has made the following demands:
- Transfer and suspension of District Judge Ghaziabad.
-
- Suspension of guilty policemen.
-
- Cases registered against lawyers should be withdrawn.
-
- The financial amount should be given to lawyers injured in lathi charge.
-
- FIR should be registered against guilty policemen.
