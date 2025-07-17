Farmers In Queue To Procure Fertiliser Face Police's Wrath In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur: Farmers standing in queue to procure fertiliser had to face the wrath of police as several of them were brutally lathi-charged at Fardhan in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

The police personnel deployed at the spot thrashed a farmer and his mother following which the farmers blocked the Lakhimpur-Mohammadi highway. Rajkishore, a resident of Manwapur village along with his mother Rajkumari and another farmer Vijay had been trying to procure fertiliser from Bhadura Kisan Sahakari Samiti for the last three days.

Rajkishore and the others reached the spot once again on the day. However, they were prevented by police personnel from moving ahead in the queue. As Rajkishore objected, the police personnel started beating him with sticks. As Rajkumari came forward, she too was not spared.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to X and stated, "Don't the BJP people look in the mirror? This is shameful, highly condemnable and very unfortunate".

Meanwhile, the farmers of the district alleged irregularities in fertilizer distribution. They said middlemen are being given several sacks of fertilizer while the farmers are being forced to return with just one sack of urea.

As the farmers blocked the highway bringing traffic to a standstill, police reached the spot. Soon a clash erupted between police and the farmers. However, Circle Officer Ramesh Tiwari denied the farmers were lathi-charged. He said mild force was used to disperse the agitating farmers from the highway.