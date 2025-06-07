Latest Image Of Most-Wanted Maoist Hidma Surfaces Amid 'Operation Kagar'

Hyderabad: Civil society groups have raised certain pertinent concerns amid the ongoing anti-Maoist operations being carried out by the security forces in the area that has come to be known as the Red Corridor.

Several senior Maoist leaders are known to have fallen during the recent weeks. This includes top leader Basava Raju alias Keshav Rao who was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in May.

On Thursday, Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Sudhakar and Telangana State Committee member Mailarapu Bhaskar also ‘died during operations’ in the Indravati National Park area.

Telangana Civil Rights Association has raised serious questions about the fate of the Maoist leaders captured alive. President Prof. Gaddam Laxman and General Secretary Narayana Rao of the Association in a statement released on Friday have demanded that all the captured leaders be presented in court without harm.

They alleged that several Maoist leaders including Sudhakar, Bhaskar, Bandi Prakash, Dilip along with area leaders like Setu, Ramanna, Munna, Sunitha, Mahesh and others were captured alive from a village in the Indravati National Park area. The Association claims that Sudhakar and Bhaskar were later killed in what is being described officially as an ‘encounter’.

Meanwhile, the surfacing of the latest photograph of Madavi Hidma who is one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the country has sparked intense discussions among the security and intelligence agencies.

Hidma has long been elusive despite being the alleged chief architect of numerous deadly guerrilla strikes. He was last seen in an old photograph that was almost six months ago. His latest photograph has emerged as Operation Kagar is said to be entering its final phase. This photograph has added a new dimension to the ongoing anti-Maoist offensive in the dense Dandakaranya forest region.

The photograph is believed to have been taken in or around the Indravati National Park region where massive combing operations by thousands of central security personnel are underway. It is claimed that multiple encounters have taken place in the recent weeks marking severe setbacks for the Maoists across the region from Karreguttala to Abujhmad hills.

Intelligence sources suspect that the 1st Battalion of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of which Hidma is a part, along with key Telangana cadres, is currently stationed in the Park.

Hailing from Poovarti village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Hidma is also known by other names such as Vilas, Hidmal and Santosh. He is 51 years old and comes from the Muria tribal community. He is well versed in Hindi, Gondi, Telugu, Koya and Bengali languages. His deep familiarity with the terrain and guerrilla warfare tactics make him a formidable strategist within the Maoist ranks.

Known for planning and executing ambushes on security camps in the forest regions, Hidma leads the PLGA's elite 1st Battalion, a unit responsible for several major attacks. His involvement in such operations led to his elevation to the Maoist Central Committee where he is the youngest member.