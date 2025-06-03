Latehar Naxalites In Disarray After killings Of Top 3 Leaders

Latehar: The killings of three big Naxalites by the police in anti-Maoist operations over the last few days in the Latehar district of Jharkhand gave a big jolt to the Maoist organisation. These incidents struck fear among the Naxalites, who have become desperate to strike back. At the same time, the police also provided the Naxalites with an 'option' to surrender. The police are keeping a close watch on every kind of movement of the Naxalites.

The three big Naxalites include JJMP supremo Pappu Lohara, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, Prabhat Ganjhu, and Maoist commander Manish Yadav. Prabhat and Manish ran bounties worth Rs 5 lakh each. At the same time, many Naxalites have also been arrested. These include Kundan Singh Kharwar who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

After the incident of killing of these big Naxalites, the Maoist members are finding it difficult to regroup. According to the police, after the successful encounters, the continuous raids by the police against the Naxalites have created an atmosphere of fear among the remaining cadres.

After the incident, the Naxalites have gone to their safe hideouts to escape from the police. If sources are to be believed, after the incident, many small Naxalites have become so scared that they have started thinking of distancing themselves from the organisation. Many Naxalites are also planning to surrender. If this happens, Latehar district will move forward on the path of becoming a Naxal-free district.

Naxalites turn labourers

About three years ago, the Naxalites had suffered a big loss after the intensive raids conducted by the police in the area of ​​Budha Pahad located on the border of Latehar, Garhwa, and Chhattisgarh. During that time, a campaign was run against the Naxalites in the entire area.

Maoists left the rank and file of the Naxalite organisation. Most of them choose to become labourers in other states outside Jharkhand. Due to this, there was a shortage of Naxalites in the organisations. At present, after the big action taken by the police against the Naxalites, the new cadres have started distancing themselves from the organisation.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said that the police would run a campaign till the complete elimination of the Naxalites. He said that the number of Naxalites in Latehar district has now significantly reduced.

"The Naxalites now have only one way left to survive. They must surrender by taking advantage of the surrender policy of the government. The surrendered Naxalites will be given facilities under government provisions, so that they can live a happy life with their families in the future. But the police is now fully prepared to teach a lesson to those Naxalites who will not leave the path of Naxalism," Gaurav said.