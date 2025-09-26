ETV Bharat / state

Late Payment Charges On Water Bills To Be Waived Off From Next Month in Delhi: Water Minister Parvesh Verma

The waiver scheme, which will run until March 31 next year, will benefit several people registered Delhi Jal Board customers.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

New Delhi: In a major relief for Delhi residents, the government will waive 100 per cent of the late payment surcharges (LPSC) on water bills for domestic consumption and government establishments, starting next month, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday.

The waiver scheme, which will run until March 31 next year, will benefit around 29 lakh registered Delhi Jal Board (DJB) customers, besides government buildings and offices. Commercial establishments, including private schools and hospitals, are not covered under the scheme.

"This is to be the first and last LPSC waiver scheme of this government. This is only for two categories, a decision on the commercial category is yet to be taken. Every case will be studied with full focus by DJB officials at the public awareness camps that will be set up in each colony," Verma said in a press conference.

According to Verma, of the Rs 16,068 crore due in water bills under the domestic category, Rs 11,069 crore comprises the late payment surcharge, while the rest is the principal amount. In its board meeting, the DJB also decided to reduce the compounding interest on water bills from 5 per cent per billing cycle to 2 per cent per billing cycle.

