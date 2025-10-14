ETV Bharat / state

Late Payment Charges On Water Bills To Be Completely Waived Off Till January 31, 2026: CM Rekha

New Delhi: In a major relief for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a complete waiver of water bill late payment surcharges running into over Rs 11,000 crore for domestic consumption till January 31 next year. Addressing a press conference, the chief minister formally announced that domestic consumers will get a 70 per cent waiver on late payment surcharge (LPSC) after January 31 till March 31, 2026.

"The government is waiving off Rs 11,000 surcharge on water bills. The LPSC waiver will be 100 per cent till January 31, 2026. After that, we will not extend this benefit. From February 1 till March 31 next year, the LPSC waiver will be 70 per cent," she said.