Late Classical Singer Rashid Khan's 'Message to Vote' on His Instagram Handle Erupts Outcry

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

The message from late classical singer Rashid Khan's Instagram handle urging youth to vote has irked his fans, who expressed their anger over the incident.

Kolkata: A controversy erupted over the emergence of a poster of late classical singer Rashid Khan, who enthralled generations of classical music lovers in the country, on his Instagram account. In the poster, Khan is seen appealing voters to vote. Strangely, the poster which appeared on the social media account of the maestro when he was alive erupted an outcry among Khan's fans.

The 'defamatory poster', which is doing the rounds since Sunday, has kicked up a row with Khan's followers seethed with anger. National award winning musician Rashid Khan passed away three months ago. Netizens were taken aback by the appeal of the dead artist in his profile.

Reacting at the incident, the wife of the deceased singer, Jayita Khan, who was ignorant about the incident, said, "We don't know anything about this. We heard from you. We are looking into it."

Khan's photograph has been affixed with the national flag, which is seen fluttering in one corner of the post. Late Rashid Khan's photo can be found next to the photo with a hashtag.

A caption with Khan's photograph read, "Voting is crucial for Indian citizen. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a record number of youth are going to vote. I urge everyone, especially the youth, to get voter cards. I also request to participate in the festival of democracy." It further read, " I congratulate @iimunofficial on its #Myfirstvote campaign and am happy to do my bit to amplify the need to vote!"

