Late Celebrity Manager Disha Salian's Father Meets Senior Cop, Seeks Action On His Complaint

Mumbai: The father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian on Thursday met a top Mumbai police officer and sought action on his written complaint demanding registration of a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with her death in 2020.

Accompanied by his lawyers, Satish Salian, who has claimed his daughter was murdered and alleged a cover-up of the crime, met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) at around 3 pm at the Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai.

During the meeting, Satish Salian and his lawyers discussed the issue of registration of an FIR against the persons named in the complaint submitted to the police officer on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons later, he said, "I am ready to undergo a narco analysis test today itself. However, along with me, the test should be conducted on the persons named in my application, including Aaditya Thackeray." Talking to a regional news channel on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant had demanded a narco test on Satish Salian.

Narco test, also known as truth serum, is used as an advanced tool for scientific interrogation. Asked the purpose of the meeting, Satish Salian's lawyers told the media that the Maharashtra government has said they are in the process of taking cognizance of his complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet.

Until there is a case number on the (compliant) application, there can be no further action in the matter, they contended.

One of the lawyers said, they have also demanded a CBI investigation into the case, but until then, appoint a good officer with whom they will share evidences, including those not made available so far.