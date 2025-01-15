ETV Bharat / state

Last Rites Of Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Performed In Haridwar

Rajpal Singh Yadav passed away in a hospital in Gurgaon on January 9 and his last rites were performed at family's ancestral land in Haridwar.

Rituals were performed in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Haridwar: Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by his family members, reached Haridwar to immerse the ashes of his uncle Rajpal Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav reached Namami Gange Ghat in Haridwar with his family and immersion of ashes was done amid rituals performed by Tirtha Purohit Shailesh Gautam on Wednesday. The ashes were immersed by Rajpal Yadav's elder son Abhishek Yadav, district panchayat president of Etawah. Abhishek performed the last rites at the family's ancestral land near Professor Market Road in Saifai.

Rajpal Yadav passed away at the age of 73 at Vedanta Hospital in Gurgaon on January 9 following prolonged illness. He was the brother of Akhilesh Yadav's father late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, many workers and leaders of Samajwadi Party, including Ram Gopal Yadav, MP Dimple Yadav, national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, MP Dharmendra Yadav, MP Akshay Yadav, MP Aditya Yadav and MLAs Tej Pratap Yadav, Prateek Yadav, his wife Aparna Yadav and Anuj Yadav were present on the occasion. Akhilesh Yadav and his family had arrived in Haridwar with the ashes of his uncle on Tuesday itself.

Rajpal Yadav never contested elections nor held any post in the party though his many family members, including his brothers, were always into active politics. His son Abhishek is the district panchayat president and wife, Premlata Yadav, was former district panchayat president.

