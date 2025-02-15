Last March Session Board Exams Begin In Kashmir; Colleges Reopen After 50-Day Break

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The academic landscape of Kashmir is back to life again as the valley sheds its winter cloak, with the annual board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 getting underway. Meanwhile, colleges have also reopened in the region after a 50-day winter break, welcoming students back to campus after a long hiatus.

The board exams are being conducted for the last time in Kashmir this year under the March session. Over 3.6 lakh candidates are appearing in these examinations at 3,682 examination centres under strict security arrangements.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is conducting the annual examinations in Kashmir as per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination schedule.

Ahead of the board exams, Minister for Education, Social Welfare, and Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo presided over a meeting in Jammu in which she finalised the arrangements for the exams of classes 10, 11, and 12.

During the meeting, she addressed the concerned officers and said that he directed all the District Development Commissioners to ensure a conducive environment for the students in and around the examination centres.

She stressed providing all the necessary facilities like adequate lighting, seating arrangements, and heating arrangements in the examination centres for the convenience of the students. “We aim to make the examination process easy and fair. For this, the concerned department, district administration, and other partners need to work together,” she said.

To recall, the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir changed the March exam session in December last year and restored the November-December session in Kashmir. According to this, the annual exams of the first to ninth classes were already conducted in December last year.

Colleges Reopen In Kashmir

The colleges of Kashmir reopened today for teaching activities after winter vacation, bringing back the buzz and excitement to the educational institutions. The college principals and teachers were seen welcoming the students at the gates.

The Higher Education Department announced the winter vacation for the winter zone degree colleges of Kashmir and Jammu zones in the last week of December 2024.

Furthermore, schools in the winter zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu Division will reopen on March 1. The school education department had scheduled the winter vacations in phases last year. The winter vacation was scheduled from December 10 to February 28, 2025, for students up to class 5 and from December 16 to February 2025 for students of classes 6 to 12, respectively.