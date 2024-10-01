Last Chance For IGNOU Admission: Deadline Extended Till Oct 15

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended its deadline for July admission, 2024 for its new Open Distance Learning (ODL) online courses till October 15 to give a chance to those who have failed to register till now due to various reasons.

According to a notification issued by IGNOU, all interested students can apply for various courses till 15 October. The extended deadline is for those who want to enroll in undergraduate and postgraduate level courses, it stated.

The last date for registration has been extended from September 30 to October 15. In a social media post, IGNOU said, "Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 15th October, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based & Certificate programmes)".

Students have been asked to check http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and http://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for further details.

How to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Click on the link 'New Admissions in ODL/Online Mode for July 2024 Session' on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on the relevant link and proceed for registration.

Fill the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit your application and take a printout of it for future reference.

Study materials to reach students' residential addresses

For those who enroll in ODL courses, study material is sent by IGNOU to their homes. Along with this, students are also given the option to attend classes at the concerned study centres on Sundays, whereas in online courses, students can study only through IGNOU's YouTube channel and Swayam Prabha channel. No study material is provided by IGNOU for online courses. Students can get all study material online.