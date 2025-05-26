Laser Beam Flashed At Flight While Landing At Chennai Airport, Probe Launched

Chennai: A pilot of an Emirates Airlines flight complained that a laser beam was flashed at the aircraft while it was landing at the Chennai airport on Sunday, prompting action from authorities.

The Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Chennai was carrying 326 passengers onboard. The aircraft flew low for a few kilometres near the airport before landing. When it was flying near Parangimalai in Chennai, a green beam of light was flashed at it, leaving the pilot in difficulty.

The pilot then contacted the Chennai airport control room and complained that the laser light was flashed at the plane as if to obstruct it while it was landing. Following this, the Chennai airport control room informed the airport security unit, the FERO of Civil Aviation Security and the Chennai airport police.

The radar equipment in the Chennai airport control room was used to investigate the source of beam. While authorities investigated the matter, the Emirates Airlines flight landed safely at the Chennai airport. The flights that arrived after this also landed without any problem.

Presently, police are investigating the case based on the complaint filed by the Chennai airport control room officers. Also, the Parangimalai, Nandambakkam and Guindy police stations in Chennai have been informed and simultaneous investigations are underway.

Two years ago, there were occasional incidents of laser lights during landing at the Chennai airport. Following this, two youths were arrested and a stern warning issued. No further incidents were recorded after that.