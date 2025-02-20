ETV Bharat / state

Largest Veterinary Vaccine Production Center In India: Telangana Gears Up For Rs 300 Crore State-of-the-art Project

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening animal healthcare, the Telangana government has decided to establish the country’s largest veterinary vaccine production center in Mamidipalli, Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

Spread over eight acres, the new facility aims to meet the growing demand for livestock vaccines across India.

It is understood that the Animal Husbandry Department has already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and work will commence following the approval of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The project will include state-of-the-art research facilities, vaccine production units, and quality control labs.

Expanding Capacity Amid High Demand

Currently, the Telangana Veterinary Biological Research Institute (TSVBRI), located in Shantinagar, Hyderabad, produces six key vaccines, including the Goatpox vaccine, and supplies them to 14 states—such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. Known for its quality, TSVBRI has faced mounting pressure to double production and develop new vaccines.

However, operating on just one acre of land with limited staff, TSVBRI struggles to meet the growing demand. The shortage of veterinary experts has already forced the closure of the anti-rabies vaccine unit, leading government health centers to rely on private suppliers.