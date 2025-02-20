Largest Veterinary Vaccine Production Center In India: Telangana Gears Up For Rs 300 Crore State-of-the-art Project

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening animal healthcare, the Telangana government has decided to establish the country’s largest veterinary vaccine production center in Mamidipalli, Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.
Spread over eight acres, the new facility aims to meet the growing demand for livestock vaccines across India.
It is understood that the Animal Husbandry Department has already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and work will commence following the approval of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The project will include state-of-the-art research facilities, vaccine production units, and quality control labs.
Expanding Capacity Amid High Demand
Currently, the Telangana Veterinary Biological Research Institute (TSVBRI), located in Shantinagar, Hyderabad, produces six key vaccines, including the Goatpox vaccine, and supplies them to 14 states—such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. Known for its quality, TSVBRI has faced mounting pressure to double production and develop new vaccines.
However, operating on just one acre of land with limited staff, TSVBRI struggles to meet the growing demand. The shortage of veterinary experts has already forced the closure of the anti-rabies vaccine unit, leading government health centers to rely on private suppliers.
Why Mamidipalli Was Chosen
Sources said that initially, five acres of land in Karkapattal, Siddipet district, were considered for the ambitious project, but due to its low-lying nature and limited expansion possibilities, the government opted for Mamidipalli. The new center is strategically located for future growth and better accessibility.
Advanced Facilities and New Jobs, The new facility will feature:
- Bacterial and viral vaccine production plants
- Quality control and animal testing labs
- R&D centers
- Animal breeding centers
- Effluent treatment plants (ETP)
- Administrative complexes and staff quarters
An additional Rs 100 crore will be allocated for high-end research machinery. The government plans to appoint four veterinary experts for each unit and recruit 200 new staff members. Once operational, the Mamidipalli center is expected to significantly boost domestic vaccine supply. Meanwhile, the existing Shantinagar facility will continue to function as a dedicated research center.
Seeking Central Govt Support
Given the national importance of the project, the Telangana government plans to seek central government assistance for its establishment. With major players like Indian Immunologicals Limited, National Research Centre on Equines, and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute already active in the field, the new Hyderabad facility is set to become a key player in India’s veterinary healthcare landscape.
