Lapses and Questions Galore Around Delhi Fire

New Delhi: A series of lapses raising serious questions about the safety of people living in high rise buildings have come to the fore after the Shabad Cooperative Group Housing Society fire incident of Dwarka's Sector 13 that occurred on Tuesday.

Three persons were killed and four others were injured in the outbreak. The latter are fighting for their survival in a hospital.

While the dousing of fire was being attempted by the personnel of the Fire Department, it was found that the fire fighting system installed in the Society was non operational. In addition to this, the no objection certificate (NOC) given by the Fire Department to the Society had expired in 2016 and had not been renewed.

Residence of Shabad Apartment speaking about the fire incident (ETV Bharat)

When the firemen reached the Society, it found that the water hydrant system installed there was also nonfunctional. There was no pressure in the pipeline and neither was the emergency water supply system working. The firemen had to labour hard to control the inferno in the penthouse as they had to make use of a manual pipeline to reach the site and this took some time.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that even the elevators were not functioning in the building at the time of the fire outbreak and it was difficult for the residents of the higher floors to even descend from the stairs on account of smoke.

The Fire Department officials said that apart from the non renewal of the Department’s NOC, even the mandatory fire drills had been ignored. Experts believe that mock drills should be compulsorily conducted in high rise building societies at least once in six months as they make people aware of how to respond to emergency situations. At the same time the fitness of the firefighting equipment installed is checked.

It is being stated that a large segment of the population resides in high rise buildings in the national capital and the Fire Department should issue notices to such societies where the firefighting equipment is obsolete or nonfunctional.

The Police are probing the incident and questioning the members of the committee formed for the maintenance of the Society.

A very pertinent question to raise its head is about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is being asked whether the MCD undertakes proper and regular checks of the housing societies and if it does then why do such instances occur.

There is perceptible anger among the residents of the Society that are bringing forth all the shortcomings in the Society’s management.

The residents said that had the firefighting equipment installed in the Society been working, the rescue operations could have begun even before the arrival of the firemen. This could have saved precious lives. They disclosed that the firemen arrived about half an hour after the fire outbreak.

The residents have alleged that during this while the attempts to reach out to the Society’s management functionaries had proved futile. They said that the Society’s management should have responded promptly to the situation.

“We are living in panic. We are paying maximum maintenance and neither there is a plumber or an electrician engaged by the Society. They provide only paid service. We are shelling out Rs 1 lakh for repairs from our pockets even as the estimates given to us were about four to five times higher,” said an angry woman resident.

Another woman expressed her anger at the poor maintenance of the fire hydrant installed in the building. “They can utilize the money paid by the members wherever they want but at least such equipment should be functional at the time of the need,” she added.

