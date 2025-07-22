ETV Bharat / state

Landslides Shut Jammu-Poonch Highway; Restoration Work Underway

The landslides hit the highway at Kalai and Madana areas bringing the vehicular traffic on the thoroughfare to a grinding halt.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST

By Bhupinder Singh

Poonch: Amid forecast for heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, the vital Jammu-Poonch highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by wet weather.

The landslides hit the highway near Kalai and Madana. Local authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the debris and open the road for traffic. However, the wet weather conditions are hampering the restoration work.

Heavy Rain Forecast In Jammu And Kashmir

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain for the next 72 hours at isolated places of Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban districts.

Due to intermittent rains in Poonch, the rivers and streams are in spate in the district. The administration has urged people to stay away from the rivers and streams and not travel unnecessarily.

The meteorological department has predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thunder/gusty winds at many places across Jammu and Kashmir with intense showers/heavy to very heavy rain at few places between 22-24 July. From 25-27, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with brief showers while as from 28-30 July, fresh spells of rain/thunder are expected in the union territory, the meteorological department said in the weather bulletin on Tuesday.

The intermittent rains in Kashmir have ended the prolonged heatwave in the valley giving much relief to the residents.

