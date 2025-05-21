ETV Bharat / state

Landslides In North Sikkim, Tourist Vehicles Stranded, Permits Suspended

Gangtok: Landslides triggered by incessant rains have once again hit northern Sikkim, prompting closure of the road connecting Lachen and Lachung.

A huge portion of the road was washed away, snapping off connectivity between Sankelan and Phidang, resulting which, several tourists have been stranded, triggering panic among visitors.

According to administrative sources, over hundred tourist vehicles got stuck near the Sankelan bridge on Tuesday night. Apprehending a major danger, the Mangan district administration took the vehicles to the parking lot of the BDO office.

In the wake of the current situation, fresh permits were not issued to tourists in north Sikkim today while permits that were issued online have also been cancelled. The district administration has stated that permits will not be issued if the situation remains unchanged.