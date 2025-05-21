ETV Bharat / state

Landslides In North Sikkim, Tourist Vehicles Stranded, Permits Suspended

Sikkim administration has temporarily suspended issuance of permits for Lachen and Lachung due to the landslides. Also, the previously issued permits have been cancelled.

Landslides In North Sikkim, Tourist Vehicles Stranded, Permits Suspended
Portion of road washed away due to landslides (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

Gangtok: Landslides triggered by incessant rains have once again hit northern Sikkim, prompting closure of the road connecting Lachen and Lachung.

A huge portion of the road was washed away, snapping off connectivity between Sankelan and Phidang, resulting which, several tourists have been stranded, triggering panic among visitors.

According to administrative sources, over hundred tourist vehicles got stuck near the Sankelan bridge on Tuesday night. Apprehending a major danger, the Mangan district administration took the vehicles to the parking lot of the BDO office.

In the wake of the current situation, fresh permits were not issued to tourists in north Sikkim today while permits that were issued online have also been cancelled. The district administration has stated that permits will not be issued if the situation remains unchanged.

Following multiple landslides, tourists were also stranded on Dzungur road while trying to take an alternate route. Although some vehicles were evacuated, many stranded tourists were left in panic.

The Sikkim administration has already started repairing roads in Lachen and Lachung areas. Disaster response teams have been deployed to rescue the stranded tourists. After repairing the roads in Phidang and Sankelan, work will be started to divert them back to Gangtok.

Dawa Lepcha, administrative officer of Mangan district, said, "More than 100 vehicles were stranded in Sankelan since last night. An operation has been launched to rescue them and a road repair work has also started. However, permits for Lachen and Lachung have been temporarily suspended."

