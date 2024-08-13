Landslides in Kerala Indicate Climate Change Cannot Be Ignored: UDF Opposition

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday said the recent landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala indicate that climate change can no longer be ignored, and suggested the implementation of an early warning system to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the future.

The recommendations were made along with the suggestions given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the rehabilitation of victims of the landslides-hit areas in Wayanad and Vilangad village in Kozhikode, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said. The LoP said the opposition has been saying since 2021 that climate change cannot be ignored and that it has to be addressed.

"The opposition has now suggested carrying out scientific testing, mapping of disaster prone areas and setting up early warning systems. "For that, scientific institutions and meteorological departments of central and state governments and institutions of international standard like Cochin University should work in concert," he said while speaking to reporters here after submitting the proposals to the CM.

Satheesan said that when claims of Kerala being a "knowledge society" are made periodically, then all the scientific knowledge available in the world should be used to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. He said that Kerala has faced several natural disasters in the past and, therefore, going forward, any developmental work should take climate change also into account.

The opposition leader further said that the UDF also suggested that the government consider framing a law for the rehabilitation of victims of natural disasters. Satheesan, who submitted the proposals in person to the CM, said that he received a positive response from Vijayan. Regarding the rehabilitation of the victims, he said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has already promised to build 100 houses and the state government has assured that it would hold talks with the opposition as soon as land for the project is found.

Satheesan said the opposition suggested that while building the houses, a township model, facilitating community living, should be adopted, instead of simply building homes, so that all the affected persons can live together. He said that the opposition has also recommended making micro-level rehabilitation packages tailored to the needs of each affected family as they were all affected in different ways.

"In some cases, children were orphaned, in others only elderly members of the family survived and in some, the earning members died. So, the packages have to be different in each case. We hope the state government will consider the suggestion seriously," he said. He said that the opposition also sought a separate rehabilitation package for Vilangad as officially there were 24 landslides in the village that caused widespread damage to property, which included homes, farmland, roads and even bridges.

Satheesan said that the other suggestions given by the opposition include a complete waiver of loans taken by those who lost everything in the landslides in Wayanad and Vilangad as the people no longer have the means to repay their debts. He said that CM Vijayan agreed to look into the matter and take a decision accordingly.

On a query regarding quarrying activities, Satheesan said that while it is necessary, it has to be regulated and audited. He said that if a mapping of disaster prone areas is carried out, then quarrying or mining activities in those regions can be regulated or prohibited. Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas.

According to the state government, till date, the landslides have killed 231 people and over 118 are still missing in those two areas. On July 30, several landslides hit Vilangad as well, causing one death and widespread property damage.