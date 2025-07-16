Landslides In Darjeeling, Traffic Disrupted On NH-10, Houses Damaged

Darjeeling: Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall disrupted traffic on National Highway 10 for a few hours and damaged houses in West Bengal's Darjeeling municipality area.
The landslides occurred in Sevak and 29 Mile on Tuesday midnight. At least 10 houses in Louis Jubilee area of Ward No. 17 of Darjeeling Municipality reported damage. There was no casualty but residents of the hilly region were terrified by the successive landslides.
Since Tuesday morning, rains lashed various places in Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Mirik. In view of the deteriorating weather condition, administration had evacuated 10 family members in advance.
Officials of Darjeeling Municipality and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) reached the spot after learning about the landslides. The affected family members have been kept in a relief camp at a government school while residents of the surrounding landslide-prone areas have been evacuated to safe locations.
Local councillor Nitesh Gurung said, "The landslide occurred in ward number 17 due to incessant rains. The affected family members have been evacuated and arrangements made for their accommodation. All possible assistance will be provided to the affected family."
Municipality chairman Deepen Thakuri said, "Apart from the landslide-affected area, the surrounding places are also being monitored. People will be evacuated from every landslide-prone area."
Meanwhile, traffic on National Highway 10 was temporarily suspended at two places due to the landslides. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration had immediately started clearing the debris and traffic was normalised by this morning.
Kalimpong District Magistrate Balasubrahmanyam T has asked people to take additional precautions while commuting on the National Highway 10.
He said, "Landslides occurred at two places but the debris was cleared and traffic restored. Surveillance is on in all the landslide-prone areas. To avoid risks, people have been asked to avail alternative routes to reach Sikkim."
On July 7, a landslide occurred near Sevak, where passengers of a four-wheeler, from Kalimpong to Siliguri, made a narrow escape. Huge stones had rolled down from the mountain and fell on the vehicle.
Prior to this, on June 28, landslides occurred at multiple locations on National Highway 10, including Melli, Teestabazar, Likuvir, Mamkhola, Selfidara, and Birikdara.
