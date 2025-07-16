ETV Bharat / state

Landslides In Darjeeling, Traffic Disrupted On NH-10, Houses Damaged

Darjeeling: Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall disrupted traffic on National Highway 10 for a few hours and damaged houses in West Bengal's Darjeeling municipality area.

The landslides occurred in Sevak and 29 Mile on Tuesday midnight. At least 10 houses in Louis Jubilee area of Ward No. 17 of Darjeeling Municipality reported damage. There was no casualty but residents of the hilly region were terrified by the successive landslides.

Since Tuesday morning, rains lashed various places in Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Mirik. In view of the deteriorating weather condition, administration had evacuated 10 family members in advance.

Officials of Darjeeling Municipality and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) reached the spot after learning about the landslides. The affected family members have been kept in a relief camp at a government school while residents of the surrounding landslide-prone areas have been evacuated to safe locations.

Local councillor Nitesh Gurung said, "The landslide occurred in ward number 17 due to incessant rains. The affected family members have been evacuated and arrangements made for their accommodation. All possible assistance will be provided to the affected family."

Municipality chairman Deepen Thakuri said, "Apart from the landslide-affected area, the surrounding places are also being monitored. People will be evacuated from every landslide-prone area."