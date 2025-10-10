ETV Bharat / state

Landslides Hit Hills Again, NH-10 Between West Bengal, Sikkim Closed For Traffic

In some places, one-third of the road has collapsed while in many areas the situation is worse. Thus, vehicular movement along NH-10 is suspended since Thursday night.

Earlier, apart from loss of lives, damage to government property alone was recorded at around Rs 10 crore. Barring Mirik, Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong, situation in rest of the regions in the mountains had improved. However, the landslides that occurred at several places along the national highway on Thursday night have caused fresh damages, hitting the tourism sector hard.

Kolkata: Even when North Bengal was limping back to normalcy after being hit by rains and landslides on Saturday, yet another series of landslides led to closure of the National Highway 10, a lifeline of Sikkim and West Bengal.

The worse affected by the landslides is the stretch between 29 Mile and Gailkhola. Large sections of the highway has collapsed at several places while huge potholes have been formed, increasing a risk of accidents. Officials said work has been started on repairing the road after clearing the debris.

NH-10 has been badly damaged in many places (ETV Bharat)

Presently, traffic is being diverted from Sevak to Kalimpong and Sikkim via Lava and Alagara via Garubathan. In view of the traffic diversions, it is taking an additional four hours for tourists to travel between West Bengal and Sikkim.

The police and state administration have put up barricades in the landslide-hit areas. According to sources in the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the road will have to be widened by at least six feet to normalise the situation so traffic movement is not possible on this stretch today.

Many potholes have developed on NH-10 (ETV Bharat)

The NHAI and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) have already started the repair and restoration work. Many vehicles currently are stranded on the highway.

Kalimpong District Magistrate (DM) Balasubrahmanyam T said, "Landslides occurred at several places on that road during the night. In some places, there are big potholes while in many places, portions of the road have collapsed so traffic movement has been suspended. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) is in action. For now, all vehicles will ply on a detour on National Highway 718."