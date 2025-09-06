Landslides Form Two Lakes In Uttarkashi's Telgad Stream, SDRF Allays Fears

ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi: The recent landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has created two lakes near the mouth of the Telgad stream in Harshil, leading to concerns among locals. However, the state disaster relief force (SDRF) has allayed their fears, saying the sizes of the lakes are not too large.

The images of the lakes were captured by Army drones, prompting the administration to dispatch an SDRF team for a ground inspection to assess the situation.

"In pictures shared by the Army, it was seen that two lakes have emerged near the landslide site in Telagad. However, their size is not very big. On Friday, the flow of Telgad was calm, and there was less water. The SDRF team is trying to reach the spot, and a high-tech drone has been sought from the administration," SDRF inspector Jagadamba Prasad said.