Landslides Form Two Lakes In Uttarkashi's Telgad Stream, SDRF Allays Fears

The pictures were taken by an Army drone, and an SDRF team was dispatched to the spot for ground inspection and to assess the situation.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The recent landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has created two lakes near the mouth of the Telgad stream in Harshil, leading to concerns among locals. However, the state disaster relief force (SDRF) has allayed their fears, saying the sizes of the lakes are not too large.
The images of the lakes were captured by Army drones, prompting the administration to dispatch an SDRF team for a ground inspection to assess the situation.
"In pictures shared by the Army, it was seen that two lakes have emerged near the landslide site in Telagad. However, their size is not very big. On Friday, the flow of Telgad was calm, and there was less water. The SDRF team is trying to reach the spot, and a high-tech drone has been sought from the administration," SDRF inspector Jagadamba Prasad said.
On Thursday morning, a massive landslide near the mouth of Telgad led to the accumulation of boulders and debris, which led to the creation of two small lakes. The SDRF team tried to reach the spot but was prevented by inclement weather.
On August 5, nine Army personnel were swept away after their camp was struck by a 15-foot debris. It's also blocked the natural flow of Bhagirathi by creating about a 1.5-kilometre lake, which submerged about 100 metres of Harshil helipad and the Gangotri highway.
