Amid Heavy Rains 7 Killed In Landslide In Uttara Kannada

Karwar (Karnataka): Following incessant rainfall, seven people were killed and many others suspected trapped under the mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

MP Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri said the landslide was triggered due to heavy rains. Rescue operations were undertaken and many of those who got trapped under the mud, were rescued, Kageri said.

According to the district collector, nine people are suspected to be trapped after the landslide and seven have been reported to be dead, the MP said.

Among those who were found missing after the landslide, include five family members, Lakshmana Nayka (47), Shanti Nayka (36), Roshan (11), Avantika (6) and Jagannath (55). The family ran a shop on the roadside and apart from them, some customers who were present at that time got trapped.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by the fire services and police personnel.