ETV Bharat / state

Amid Heavy Rains 7 Killed In Landslide In Uttara Kannada

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

A landslide occurred on NH 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada due to heavy rainfall that has lashed the district for the last two days. A rescue operation is underway and many people have been rescued.

Karnataka: Landslide On NH 66 In Uttara Kannada, Over 5 Feared Trapped
Landslide occurred on NH 66 (ETV Bharat Photo)

Karwar (Karnataka): Following incessant rainfall, seven people were killed and many others suspected trapped under the mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

MP Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri said the landslide was triggered due to heavy rains. Rescue operations were undertaken and many of those who got trapped under the mud, were rescued, Kageri said.

According to the district collector, nine people are suspected to be trapped after the landslide and seven have been reported to be dead, the MP said.

Among those who were found missing after the landslide, include five family members, Lakshmana Nayka (47), Shanti Nayka (36), Roshan (11), Avantika (6) and Jagannath (55). The family ran a shop on the roadside and apart from them, some customers who were present at that time got trapped.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by the fire services and police personnel.

The district has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last two days in the district. The road has been blocked and traffic halted due to the landslide following which, many people have got stranded.

In the wake of waterlogging on many stretches of the National Highway, District Collector Lakshmi Priya, Zilla Panchayat CEO Ishwar Kandu and District Superintendent of Police M Narayan reached the landslide site near Shirur in a lorry.

Read more

Fresh Landslides Rock NH 10, One Killed In Sikkim Accident

Karwar (Karnataka): Following incessant rainfall, seven people were killed and many others suspected trapped under the mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

MP Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri said the landslide was triggered due to heavy rains. Rescue operations were undertaken and many of those who got trapped under the mud, were rescued, Kageri said.

According to the district collector, nine people are suspected to be trapped after the landslide and seven have been reported to be dead, the MP said.

Among those who were found missing after the landslide, include five family members, Lakshmana Nayka (47), Shanti Nayka (36), Roshan (11), Avantika (6) and Jagannath (55). The family ran a shop on the roadside and apart from them, some customers who were present at that time got trapped.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by the fire services and police personnel.

The district has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last two days in the district. The road has been blocked and traffic halted due to the landslide following which, many people have got stranded.

In the wake of waterlogging on many stretches of the National Highway, District Collector Lakshmi Priya, Zilla Panchayat CEO Ishwar Kandu and District Superintendent of Police M Narayan reached the landslide site near Shirur in a lorry.

Read more

Fresh Landslides Rock NH 10, One Killed In Sikkim Accident

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

LANDSLIDE ON NH 66LANDSLIDE OCCURRED ON NH 66TRAPPED UNDER THE DEBRISLANDSLIDE IN UTTARA KANNADA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.