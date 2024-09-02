2 Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Die As Landslide Hit Jammu And Kashmir's Reasi

Katra (Jammu): Two women pilgrims en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the shrine near Panchi in Reasi district on Monday. According to the officials, a portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged in the landslide three kilometres ahead of Bhawan at around 2.35 pm.

The pilgrims were heading for the shrine when they got trapped under the iron structure following the landslide. Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan quoted the preliminary information report to say that two women have died and a girl has been grievously injured in the incident. He added that senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot, and further details are being awaited. Mahajan is heading to Katra -- the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Piyush Dhotra, SDM, Katra said: "A landslide occurred in which two people lost their lives and one person is injured...The dead bodies and injured are being brought to the hospital..."

The CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, confirming the incident said that the Disaster Management team of the board have already reached the spot. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the landslide and movement of pilgrims on the track was suspended. On New Year's Day in 2022, a stampede at the shrine left 12 pilgrims dead and 16 injured. (With inputs from agencies)