Landslide Near India-China Border Damages Another Bridge In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli: A 52-ft-long BRO (Border Roads Organisation) bridge over the Panghati drain on Malari National Highway here has collapsed, severely disrupting communication in the region. The landslide not only damaged the bridge but also disrupted communication along the Malari Border Highway, a route which connects the Army to the China border.

This is the second bridge-collapse incident which has come to light in Chamoli district this week. On Wednesday, a 110-ft-long suspension motor bridge connecting Govindghat with Hemkund Sahib was completely damaged after a landslide.

Late Thursday night, the BRO bridge over Panghati drain on Malari NH was destroyed by debris following a sudden landslide. Traffic in the border region has come to a grinding halt, as BRO officials assured that they have already mobilised teams and a temporary valley bridge would be constructed soon to restore movement.

Landslide Near India-China Border Damages Bridge In Uttarakhand's Chamoli (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the bridge collapse on Malari Highway has completely cut-off Niti Valley from rest of the district. Movement of vehicles on Malari Niti Highway has been disrupted. This stretch of the highway is crucial for movement of both civilians and military personnel, as Chamoli district shares border with China-occupied Tibet. Due to the bridge collapse, people on the other side have also lost contact with the rest of the state.

75 bridges in Uttarakhand marked 'unsafe'

In July 2023, the Public Works Department (PWD) had conducted a bridge safety audit, during which it was revealed that 75 bridges in Uttarakhand, including six in Haridwar, are unsafe or in precarious condition. What's more concerning is that some of these bridges are built over National Highways, increasing safety concerns. One of Haridwar's dilapidated bridges on the Roshanabad Biharigarh highway has been completely closed. Traffic was also closed on the bridges located on Fatehpur Khedi and Shikohpur Sikroda road. In the meantime, landslide debris triggered collapse of two bridges in Chamoli district within a span of three days.

