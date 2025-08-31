ETV Bharat / state

Eight Workers Rescued, Many Trapped After Landslide Hits Tunnel In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: At least eight workers have been rescued while many others are believed to be trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit the tunnel of the Uttarakhand Dhauliganga Power Station operated by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited in the state's Pithoragarh, official sources said on Sunday.

The landslide hit the tunnel of NHPC operated power house thereby blocking its portal, in Dharchula area of the district. While the authorities were yet to confirm the number of trapped workers, sources said that an estimated 19 workers were trapped inside the tunnel.

Soon after the incident, the district administration dispatched rescue teams to the spot to evacuate the trapped workers.

District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said that a relief and rescue team comprising the district administration and BRO is on the job. The debris has been removed from the opening of the tunnel and the emergency shaft area is also being cleaned continuously, he said. The DM said that so far 8 personnel have been evacuated safely and the remaining 11 personnel are also safe.