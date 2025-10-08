One Dead, Five Injured After Landslide Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
Officials said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway
Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Jammu: A woman was killed and five others were critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at the Baswal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 9:30 AM when the vehicle, bearing registration number JK06C-0825, was on its way from Bharat Bagla to Doda town, they said. The deceased has been identified as Roziya Begum (32), wife of Manzoor Ahmed, police said.
On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College (AH GMC), Doda, for treatment. However, upon arrival, Roziya Begum was declared dead. The injured have been identified as Sonia Devi (32), Zulaikha Begum (30), Kamran (2), Ghulam Hassan (31), and Imran Hussain (4).
"The condition of the other five injured is said to be critical, and they are undergoing treatment at the AH GMC in Doda," said an official.
The official further said that the accident occurred in an area prone to landslides. Due to recent rainfall, loose soil and stones had accumulated there, and as the vehicle was passing through this morning, it came under a landslide, leading to the death of one person. A case in this regard has been registered at a Police station in Doda, and an investigation is underway.
Read More