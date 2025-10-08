ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Five Injured After Landslide Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

Jammu: A woman was killed and five others were critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at the Baswal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 9:30 AM when the vehicle, bearing registration number JK06C-0825, was on its way from Bharat Bagla to Doda town, they said. The deceased has been identified as Roziya Begum (32), wife of Manzoor Ahmed, police said.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College (AH GMC), Doda, for treatment. However, upon arrival, Roziya Begum was declared dead. The injured have been identified as Sonia Devi (32), Zulaikha Begum (30), Kamran (2), Ghulam Hassan (31), and Imran Hussain (4).