Landslide Due To Rain In Dakshina Kannada: Three Persons Including Two Children Die In Separate Incidents

Dakshina Kannada: Three people, including two children, died in separate incidents of landslide in the Dakshina Kannada district due to incessant rains.
In the first incident, the rear hill and retaining wall of one Naushad's house in Kanakare, Bellagram, Deralakatte, Ullal, Dakshina Kannada district, collapsed. As a result, Naushad's daughter Naeema died after getting trapped under the window of the house on Friday morning.
In the second incident, the family of one Sitaram was trapped under the debris after a hill collapsed in Montepadavu Kodi in Manjanadi village. Sitaram's mother, Prema (50) and son Aryan (2) died after being trapped under the mud.Sitaram's father, Kantappa Poojary's was injured while second son was rescued and is undergoing treatment. Sitaram's wife Ashwini, is trapped under the same debris, and a rescue operation is underway to rescue her. \
A total of five people resided in the house, and the disaster occurred when a hill fell on the room where they were sleeping. But Sitaram escaped unhurt.
Many houses in Ullal Baili were inundated by artificial flooding. The Mogaveera community rescued those trapped in their houses using boats. Due to encroachment on canals in Ullal Baili, artificial flood occurred in Kumpala, Pilar, Kallapu, Dharmanagar, Talapadi, and Kalkatta areas of the taluk while low-lying areas were submerged. Due to continuous rain and artificial floods, normal life has been disrupted. Many families have been shifted to safer places.
Water has entered more than 50 houses in Kallapu while a house in Talapadi was completely damaged. Ullal Tehsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, Someshwara Municipality Chief Officer Mattadi, Village Clerk Suresh and others visited the spot and inspected it.
In the wake of heavy rains, District Collector Anand has declared a holiday for Anganwadi, primary, high schools, government aided and private schools in Dakshina Kannada district.