Landslide Blocks Highway, Snaps Off Villages In Niti Valley

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The national highway connecting Niti Valley to Joshimath has been closed for vehicular traffic after a massive landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today.

A video of the incident surfaced, revealing the terrifying moments as bounders and debris were seen falling on the highway. No injuries or casualties were reported. The highway is a major link to many villages of Niti Valley as well as India-China border.

According to information, it may take one to two days to allow traffic movement on this highway. Local people are facing a lot of problems due to the restriction on traffic movement. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is engaged in clearing the debris and reopening the highway.

The connectivity to remote villages namely Dronagiri, Garpak, Malari and Gamshali of Niti Valley has been snapped off from the tehsil headquarters in Joshimath following the highway's closure.