Landmine Blast Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri, Search Operation Launched

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a massive search operation by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to nab the militants involved in the Kathua attack in which five army soldiers were killed, a landmine blast took place along the Line of Control in a suspected infiltration bid in Rajouri district. No casualties have been reported in the explosion so far.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the landmine explosion took place in Ranbhoomi gap zero line near Laam sector of Rajouri during the intervening night of July 10/11. Following the explosion, a massive search operation was launched on Thursday morning to find more possible explosives.

While the police and Army were yet to issue a statement in this regard, it is speculated that the land mine was triggered by the infiltrators from across the border to intrude into this side.

The blast comes amid a massive search operation launched by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to neutralise the militants involved in the July 8 terror attack on an Army truck in Machedi forest area of Kathua district in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. All the five soldiers belonging to the Garhwal Rifles were from Uttarakhand.