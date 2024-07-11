ETV Bharat / state

Landmine Blast Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri, Search Operation Launched

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Sources said that the landmine blast took place in Ranbhoomi gap zero line near Laam sector of Rajouri during the intervening night of July 10/11 after which a massive search operation was launched by the security forces in the area. While the police and Army were yet to issue a statement in this regard, it is speculated that the land mine was triggered by the infiltrators from across the border to intrude into this side.

Security personnel conduct a search operation after a bullet-firing incident outside Army Camp, in Rajouri on Sunday.
Security personnel conduct a search operation after a bullet-firing incident outside Army Camp, in Rajouri on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a massive search operation by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to nab the militants involved in the Kathua attack in which five army soldiers were killed, a landmine blast took place along the Line of Control in a suspected infiltration bid in Rajouri district. No casualties have been reported in the explosion so far.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the landmine explosion took place in Ranbhoomi gap zero line near Laam sector of Rajouri during the intervening night of July 10/11. Following the explosion, a massive search operation was launched on Thursday morning to find more possible explosives.

While the police and Army were yet to issue a statement in this regard, it is speculated that the land mine was triggered by the infiltrators from across the border to intrude into this side.

The blast comes amid a massive search operation launched by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to neutralise the militants involved in the July 8 terror attack on an Army truck in Machedi forest area of Kathua district in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. All the five soldiers belonging to the Garhwal Rifles were from Uttarakhand.

  1. Read more: Jammu Emerges As The New Epicenter Of Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Kathua Ambush: Soldiers Fired 5,189 Rounds, Forced Terrorists To Retreat

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a massive search operation by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to nab the militants involved in the Kathua attack in which five army soldiers were killed, a landmine blast took place along the Line of Control in a suspected infiltration bid in Rajouri district. No casualties have been reported in the explosion so far.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the landmine explosion took place in Ranbhoomi gap zero line near Laam sector of Rajouri during the intervening night of July 10/11. Following the explosion, a massive search operation was launched on Thursday morning to find more possible explosives.

While the police and Army were yet to issue a statement in this regard, it is speculated that the land mine was triggered by the infiltrators from across the border to intrude into this side.

The blast comes amid a massive search operation launched by the security forces in multiple districts of Jammu region to neutralise the militants involved in the July 8 terror attack on an Army truck in Machedi forest area of Kathua district in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. All the five soldiers belonging to the Garhwal Rifles were from Uttarakhand.

  1. Read more: Jammu Emerges As The New Epicenter Of Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Kathua Ambush: Soldiers Fired 5,189 Rounds, Forced Terrorists To Retreat
Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

LANDMINE BLAST RAJOURIRAJOURI LOCRAJOURI LANDMINE BLASTJAMMU KASHMIR BLASTLANDMINE BLAST IN JKS RAJOURI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.