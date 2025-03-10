Landmark Verdict In Pranay Murder Case: Court Hands Death Penalty To One Accused, Six Others Get Lifer

Nalgonda (Telangana): Almost seven years after the sensational murder of one Pranay in alleged honour killing, the SC/ST Court here on Monday delivered a landmark judgement, by handing death penalty to one of the accused and life imprisonment to six others. Accused Subhash Kumar Sharma has been sentenced to death, while others involved in the crime were handed a life imprisonment.

Murder That Shook The Southern States

Pranay, a resident of Miryalaguda, was brutally murdered on September 14, 2018, in what was a case of honour killing orchestrated by his father-in-law, Maruthi Rao. The motive behind the crime was Pranay's inter-caste marriage to Maruthi Rao’s daughter, Amrutha.

Police launched a thorough investigation and filed chargesheet in 2019, naming eight persons as accused in the case. After a trial that lasted over five years, the court finally delivered its verdict on Monday.

Key Accused And Verdict

Prime accused Maruthi Rao reportedly died by suicide in 2020. The second accused Subhash Kumar Sharma has been sentenced to death. Other accused Asgar Ali, Barry, Karim, Shravan Kumar, Shiva and Nizam were awarded life imprisonment.

As per reports, Subhash Sharma was in jail throughout the trial as court refused to grant him bail. Asgar Ali is in jail facing charges in another criminal case, while others had secured bail during the trial.

Plea For Leniency Rejected

Just after the verdict was pronounced, the accused requested the court for a reduced punishment, citing family responsibilities and health issues. On the other hand, Amrutha's uncle Shravan Kumar also pleaded for mercy, and claimed that he had no involvement in the crime. However, the court rejected their pleas and upheld the original sentences.

Love That Led to Tragedy

Pranay and Amrutha faced strong opposition as both belonged to different castes. Despite caste barriers, the couple tied the nuptial knot in January 2018. Both the families approached police, but Amrutha decided to stay with Pranay. On September 14, 2018, Amrutha, along with Pranay and her mother-in-law Premalatha, had gone to a hospital for medical tests. As they were leaving the premises, Pranay was brutally attacked by a contract killer outside the hospital, leaving him dead on the spot.

