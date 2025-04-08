ETV Bharat / state

Landmark Court Ruling In Kashmir Paves Way For Removing DDC Chairpersons

Srinagar: In a first, the District Development Council (DDC) members in Budgam district of the Jammu and Kashmir have successfully removed their chairperson through a no confidence motion, backed by High Court ruling, that has set a precedent for removal of other DDC chairpersons.

Nazir Khan, an independent DDC member and chairman of Budgam council, faced two no confidence motions from his 13 other members since his election in 2021. But it took the disgruntled members two years to remove him after court intervention.

Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that if people have lost faith in a public representative in a democratic institution, it cannot be revived.

The court directed the District Commissioner Budgam to hold no confidence motion on April 7 as the DC had earlier not complied with a previous court direction. The DC complied and Khan was removed. His members said in their petition that the chairman had violated Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act-1989 by not convening a single council meeting in the last four years which hampered the functionality of the council and hit development in the district.

Safeena Baig, chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, said that the court ruling has set a precedent for other other councils to remove their chairpersons, who don't comply with the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act-1989 which lays down that the chairperson shall hold four general council meetings in a financial year.

It says the chairperson can be removed for gross misconduct, neglect of duty and failure to attend three meetings of the council, Baig told ETV Bharat.

Among the 20 DDC in Jammu and Kashmir, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam chairpersons faced no-confidence motions. Only in Budgam did the motion succeed after court directions. In other cases, there were bureaucratic delaying tactics, members said.

Per the Act-1989, a chairperson or a vice- chairperson removal needs a confidence motion passed by a majority of not less than two third of elected members council at a meeting specifically convened for the purpose.