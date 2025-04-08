Landmark Court Ruling In Kashmir Paves Way For Removing DDC Chairpersons

Srinagar: In a first, the District Development Council (DDC) members in Budgam district of the Jammu and Kashmir have successfully removed their chairperson through a no confidence motion, backed by High Court ruling, that has set a precedent for removal of other DDC chairpersons.
Nazir Khan, an independent DDC member and chairman of Budgam council, faced two no confidence motions from his 13 other members since his election in 2021. But it took the disgruntled members two years to remove him after court intervention.
Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that if people have lost faith in a public representative in a democratic institution, it cannot be revived.
The court directed the District Commissioner Budgam to hold no confidence motion on April 7 as the DC had earlier not complied with a previous court direction. The DC complied and Khan was removed. His members said in their petition that the chairman had violated Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act-1989 by not convening a single council meeting in the last four years which hampered the functionality of the council and hit development in the district.
Safeena Baig, chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, said that the court ruling has set a precedent for other other councils to remove their chairpersons, who don't comply with the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act-1989 which lays down that the chairperson shall hold four general council meetings in a financial year.
It says the chairperson can be removed for gross misconduct, neglect of duty and failure to attend three meetings of the council, Baig told ETV Bharat.
Among the 20 DDC in Jammu and Kashmir, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam chairpersons faced no-confidence motions. Only in Budgam did the motion succeed after court directions. In other cases, there were bureaucratic delaying tactics, members said.
Per the Act-1989, a chairperson or a vice- chairperson removal needs a confidence motion passed by a majority of not less than two third of elected members council at a meeting specifically convened for the purpose.
The motion should be passed in presence of the Chief Executive Officer of the council, who is Additional District Development Commissioner of a district.
“The CEO submits the no confidence motion to the District Commissioner. If the DC is keen he can accept the motion and hence a chairperson is removed. But if there is no administrative will, the motion gets delayed in legal and bureaucratic rigmarole,” Mir Abdul Qayoom, a DDC member from Pulwama, told ETV Bharat.
Ajaz Mir, former legislator and DDC member from Shopian, told ETV Bharat that for political interests, chairpersons who have flailing party affiliations can face no-confidence motions and be removed.
Ajaz Hussain, the lone BJP DDC member from Srinagar, said the court ruling has certainly become a precedent but the term of councils is ending after eight months. “We must focus on developing our constituencies in this remaining time than running for removals” said Hussian, who was one of the signatory members demanding removal of the Srinagar DDC chairperson last year.
The DDC term is ending in February next year. The government can hold elections six months before the completion of the term. Elections for district development councils were held in December 2020 after the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Centre amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act- 1989 for holding DDC elections for the first time in the union territory when there was no elected government.
The amendment created 14 territorial constituencies in a district, excluding municipalities, which can elect members. In these elections, rivals National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference contested jointly against BJP and Apni Party under the banner People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
As PAGD, these parties won 110 seats in Kashmir, Chenab and Pir Panjal regions, while BJP won 75 seats, majority in Jammu region. The election for chairperson and vice-chairperson of the councils were held between February 6 to February 20, 2023.
