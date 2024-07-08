Land Subsidence Strikes Fear Among Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti Residents; Lindur Village Faces Joshimath-Like Crisis

Lahaul- Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): In a development that is feared to trigger Joshi Math-like crisis, Lindur, a nondescript village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti, is experiencing severe land subsidence, causing extensive cracks in the ground. This incident worsened compared to last year and has disrupted local farming activities, compelling villagers to appeal for urgent assistance from authorities.

Residents of Lindur village expressed concerns over the escalating number of cracks, which have made traditional food irrigation impossible and are threatening their agricultural yields. They urgently requested the administration to provide sprinkle pipes to mitigate the impact on their crops.

A villager said, “Compared to last year, more cracks have been noticed in the lands. In Lindur village, so many cracks have developed. We can’t do flood irrigation. It’s a request to the administration to provide us with sprinkle pipes. We can only request to Administration to save our corps from getting burnt."

This incident in Lahaul and Spiti echoes a similar environmental crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath region, where unchecked urbanisation and infrastructure development have led to significant land subsidence. Reports highlight the inadequacy of measures taken to address the sinking of Joshimath, prompting calls for more effective interventions from environmental experts.

The situation in Joshimath worsened by ongoing projects like the Char Dham railways and has raised alarms among experts and local activists. They argue that these projects exacerbate the region's geological vulnerabilities, contributing to increased risks of landslides and other natural disasters.

Experts warn that unless comprehensive and sustainable solutions are implemented, both natural habitats and human settlements in these fragile areas will continue to suffer irreparable damage.

The plight of communities like Lindur village underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard against the devastating effects of land subsidence and ensure the long-term resilience of vulnerable regions across India.