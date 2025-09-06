Uttarakhand: Land Subsidence In Srinagar Sparks Panic; RVNL, Officials Respond

ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar(Garhwal): Panic has set in at Teachers Colony in Srinagar in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, located between Srikot and Chauras bridge, after land subsidence and a landslide damaged more than 15 houses. Deep cracks have appeared in the walls and foundations, leaving families in fear and uncertainty. Residents report that the pace of sinking is gradually increasing, putting the wider area at risk.

BJP Mandal President Vinay Ghildiyal alerted Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, who immediately treated it as a matter of urgent disaster management. MP Baluni reached out to the affected families, assured them of help, and directed railway authorities to dispatch an expert team for inspection. Meanwhile, Dr. Rawat instructed the district administration to put relief and safety measures in place.

In response, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), executing Agency for the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Link Project, sent a high-level team from Dehradun to Teachers Colony.

The delegation included RVNL General Manager Pamir Arora, Additional GM and Geologist Vijay Dangwal, Team Leader (Tunnel) Hussain Caragon, Geo-Technical Engineer Ahmed, Tunnel Foreman Ali Razz, and other officials. They inspected the cracks and land subsidence patterns to assess possible technical causes.

After the inspection, RVNL officials assured that compensation would be provided to affected families on the basis of departmental and district administration reports.

Speaking to the media, RVNL Additional GM and Geologist Vijay Dangwal stated, “As soon as we got the news of land subsidence, we came here. Our main tunnel goes to Dhari Devi through Srinagar. Some people are alleging that these land subsidence and cracks have come due to blasting during the construction of the railway tunnel. We have come for inspection on the instructions of our officers."