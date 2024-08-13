ETV Bharat / state

Land Occupied By Ashram To Be Restored To Kashmir Pandit Brothers: J&K High Court Verdict Ends Years' Long Dispute

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the District Magistrate of Anantnag to restore ownership of over 11 kanals (1.3 acres) of land in Trahpoo village in Achabal tehsil to two Kashmiri Pandits siblings, thus resolving the dispute involving them and Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram (SRMA) Nagadandi, which had claimed the land was "religiously donated."

The court's decision, rendered by Justice M.A. Chowdhary, nullifies earlier proceedings that had been initiated based on the Ashram's claim. The court instructed the District Magistrate to reclaim and restore the land to the Kathju brothers (Rituraj S. Kathju and Kandarp S. Kathju) per the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection, and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act of 1997.

According to the Kathjus petition, their family has rightful ownership of the 11 kanal and 3 marla property. They asserted that their grandfather, Kanwarlal Kathju, originally purchased the land, which was later transferred to their father, Siddharth Kathju. The brothers explained that their grandfather had built a cottage on the property, which remained vacant after their family was forced to flee Kashmir due to unrest and threats to their safety that emerged in 1990.

Upon attempting to have the land officially transferred to their names, the brothers were informed by local revenue authorities that representatives of the Ashram and a related committee had laid claim to the property. Despite multiple applications to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Anantnag for protection under the Migrant Immovable Property Act, no action was taken.

The Ashram argued that the land was religiously donated by Kanwar Lal Kathju. However, it acknowledged that updates to land records could not be made due to a misinterpretation of state laws.