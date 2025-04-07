ETV Bharat / state

Land Forgery Slur On Uttarakhand BJP Leader, Ex-Army Colonel Alleges Fraud To Capture NRI Property

Ramnagar: A retired colonel in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has accused a BJP leader and his associate of usurping his relative's land worth crores. The colonel alleged that the two had illegally occupied an NRI family's land worth crores of rupees through fake documents.

While interacting with the media in Ramnagar, retired colonel BS Lamba, accused BJP leader Rajesh Pal and his associate Chandrashekhar Maurya of the fraud. He alleged that the duo prepared fake documents to capture people's lands in Chandrapur Tiwari, Pirumdara area and occupied land worth crores.

Lamba said that one of his family members, Balbir Singh Singh lives abroad. He has land worth crores in Pirumdara. The retired colonel alleged that Rajesh Pal and Chandrashekhar Maurya lured another person, Balbir Singh, the namesake, to get fake documents prepared and started selling the land of his NRI relative.

For this, he changed the name of his partner Balbir Singh's father from Kesari Singh to Chanan Singh. The retired army official said that the BJP leader's partner Balbir Singh is a labourer. Both of them prepared fake certificates by luring him with money and showed him as Chanan Singh's son. The retired colonel said that the said land belonged to his kin. Cases have been filed at the Consolidation Court and Civil Court in this regard.

He said that a complaint letter had been submitted to SDM Thakurdwara. The report of the Lekhpal has confirmed that the father's name has been changed in the certificates.