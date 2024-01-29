'Land for Jobs' Case: Tejashwi Likely to Skip 3rd ED Summon; Probe Agency to Grill Lalu Today

Patna: With the Nitish Kumar led JD (U)-BJP government taking oath in Bihar to oust the Mahagathbandhan, outgoing Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and RJD patron Lalu Prasad Yadav have again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged “land for jobs scam” in the Railways, sources said.

It is learnt that Tejashwi will not appear before the ED on the predetermined date. It can be recalled that the ED had issued summons to RJD patron Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi in the case on Jan 19. While Lalu had been summoned to appear before the ED on Jan 29, the latter was called to the ED office on Jan 30. The ED had served the notices to the father-son duo at the residence of Lalu's wife Rabri Devi at her Patna residence.

There is still doubt about whether former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will appear before the Enforcement Directorate or not. There are reports going around that this time too he will not appear before the ED. Earlier, summons were issued to Tejashwi Yadav by the Enforcement Directorate on 22 December and 5 January.

But the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar did not appear before the investigating agency on both the occasions. After the first summon, Tejashwi had said that this has become “routine” of the central probe agency to issue summons to opposition leaders. With the ED issuing a third summon, sources said that Tejashwi may ask for time owing to his busy schedule.

The 'land for jobs' case: The alleged land for job scam in Railways is a 14 year old case when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the union Railways Minister. According to the CBI charge sheet, land was taken in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Railway Minister. In this case, CBI had raided Lalu family and his close associates. Bhola Yadav, said to be close to Lalu was also arrested in the case.